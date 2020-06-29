Your 300-inch 4K screen awaits with BenQ’s UHD Projector: $999 (Save $300)

Amazon is offering the BenQ TK800M 4K UHD Home Theater Projector for $999 shipped. That’s $300 off the typical rate and beats the lowest offer we have tracked there by $126. This offering boasts a 4K resolution, allowing you to create up to a 300-inch screen that’s packed with detail. Owners stand to benefit from its 3000-lumen brightness, helping ensure it remains visible in a wide range of lighting conditions. Inputs include HDMI, USB, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Put your projector on the ceiling with AmazonBasics Tilting Projector Bracket Mount for $20. I’ve used a similar mount for years now and love how flexible and reliable it has been. More than 265 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.6/5 stars.

While you’re at it, be sure to have a look at today’s Anker deals. It just so happens that a projector made it into the roundup, and it’s down to $300. You’ll also find a variety of other gear priced from $10.

BenQ 4K Projector features:

4K PROJECTION TECHNOLOGY – 8.3 million distinct pixels deliver awe-inspiring 4K UHD image quality with stunning clarity and crisply defined details. NOT Double HD or 2K like other manufacturers

DLP BETTER BY DESIGN – DLP Technology provides a better image resolution and quality without the “jaggier” and more pixelated compared to other technologies

PLAY GAMES IN 4K!: Play your favorite console games in sharp 4K and picture quality. Lower input lag on this projector makes gaming fun on your PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and others!

