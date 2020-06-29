Yamaha’s AirPlay-enabled 4K Dolby Vision A/V Receiver hits $330 (Reg. $400)

Best Buy is offering the Yamaha 5.1-Channel 4K Dolby Vision Wi-Fi A/V Receiver (RX-V485) for $329.99 shipped. Also available direct and at B&H. Normally $400, today’s deal is $2 below what Amazon charges for a used model and is the best available. Sporting 4K Dolby Vision passthrough, this A/V receiver is perfect for upgrading your home theater. It’s Alexa-compatible and has 400W of total output power with up to 145W per audio channel. Plus, it has AirPlay built-in for easy streaming from any Apple device. You’ll score four HDMI inputs here, which can really help expand your capabilities beyond the two or three that your TV has built-in. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Looking to add both a streaming media play and soundbar to your home theater? Roku has the perfect hybrid solution, and it’s on sale for $150 shipped right now. However, you can ditch the built-in streaming media play and save some cash when opting for the TaoTronics Sound Bar which drops to $61 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon.

For those who need a new TV in their home theater, be sure to check out this deal we found on Hisense’s 50-inch 4K UHDTV. It offers built-in smarts through Android TV and is available for $350 right now, which saves you $70.

Yamaha 5.1-Ch. 4K A/V Receiver features:

Get smart about audio with this Yamaha RX-V485 AV receiver. It brings home audio experience into the future with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and MusicCast technology for music streaming. Access your favorite streaming services through the included app, and integration with Amazon Alexa lets you control this Yamaha RX-V485 AV receiver with your voice.

