Celestron telescopes and binoculars are 20% off in Amazon’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 20% off Celestron telescopes and binoculars. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Celestron Nature DX Binoculars at $95.20. Originally $140, today’s deal drops from the usual $120 price tag to one of the best offers we’ve tracked to date. This model offers a four prism design with 8x magnification power, a waterproof design, and it ships with various accessories. Called the “perfect combination of premium build, portability, and price”, this model is great for birding and outdoor enthusiasts. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks and more.

Another standout is the Celestron AstroMaster Refractor Telescope for $160. Originally $260, today’s deal drops from the usual $200 price and is the best offer we’ve seen since 2019. With 90mm optics, you’ll be able to use the panning handle to stare off into space and see the galaxy’s wonders. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Make sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale here for additional price drops on Celestron telescopes and binoculars. With summer upon us, now is a great time to pick up a new pair for outdoor viewing of the birds or the stars.

Celestron Nature DX Binoculars feature:

Proudly created with US engineering, the Nature DX 8×42 reveals image detail you won’t find with other beginners’ binoculars. The fully multi-coated lenses provide maximum light transmission through the entire optical path, resulting in brighter, sharper images even in low light conditions.

