iOttie’s AutoSense 10W Qi Car Mount falls to an all-time low at $48 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the iOttie AutoSense Qi Wireless Charging Car Mount for $47.84 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Slashing 20% off the going rate, today’s offer is $0.50 below the previous Amazon low and marks the best we’ve seen to date. Not only does this car mount position your smartphone in view for keeping an eye on navigation directions, but it’ll also supply up to 10W of power to your device. Where this mount stands out from other iOttie releases is its ability to automatically grip a device placed near it. Thanks to the built-in motion sensor, you’ll only need one hand to dock or retrieve your smartphone. Over 510 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you rely on a wired CarPlay setup or just want something a bit more affordable, iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 is a great alternative to the lead deal. Clocking in at $22 when you clip the on-page coupon, this mount delivers a similar form-factor as the lead deal, but without the nifty AutoSense features or integrated charging. I’ve been using one of these for well over a year and can’t recommend it enough.

iOttie AutoSense Qi Car Mount features:

The iOttie Auto Sense is an advanced automatic clamping wireless charging car mount designed to maximize convenience and power on the road. Mount smartphones instantly with the Auto Sense feature that is powered by a proximity sensor.

