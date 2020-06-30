Unplug your Google Home with this 8-hour battery base for $17 (Orig. $35)

- Jun. 30th 2020 7:00 pm ET

0

Combining smart voice control and excellent sound quality, there is much to like about Google smart speakers. With the JOT Battery Base for Google Home Mini, you can unplug your device and make it truly portable. This highly-rated accessory is now only $16.99 (Orig. $34.95) and the Google Home version is also $16.99 (Orig. $49.95) at 9to5Toys Specials.

The great advantage of owning a smart speaker is the ability to request anything at any time. However, there is a limit to this convenience when your speaker must be tethered to a particular spot.

Rated at 4.5/5 stars on Amazon, the Jot Battery Base makes your Google Home Mini or Google Home truly portable. Replacing the stock casing on each device, the base weighs only a few ounces and blends seamlessly with your Google device.

You can install the Jot Battery Base in seconds, thanks to a slide-and-clip mechanism. On the Google Home version, strong magnets hold the base in place.

The 5,000mAh battery provides eight hours of playtime on a full charge, while four discreet LEDs show you exactly how much juice is left. CNET said: “Jot fits easily onto your Google Home Mini and gives it a lengthy battery life.”

Order now for $16.99 to get the Jot Battery Base for Google Home Mini or Google Home in a range of colors.

