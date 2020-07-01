Fisher-Price’s adorable Baby Biceps Set hits Amazon low: $11.50 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering the Fisher-Price Baby Biceps Gift Set for $11.53 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, today’s 23% price drop is a new Amazon all-time low and the lowest price we can find. Target still has it up at $15 for comparison sake. It’s never too early to get the youngsters in shape, but this is really just a toy set in the shape of adorable colorful workout gear. The 4-piece set includes a soft wearable headband, pretend protein shake rattle, a dumbbell with clacker beads, and more. Ratings are thin on this new release but Fisher-Price has hundreds of top-rated kids’ toys. Speaking of which, you’ll find some on sale down below the fold.

If the Baby Biceps Gift Set isn’t catching your eye, something like this Fisher-Price Taco Tuesday Gift Set or one of the other Fisher-Price gift sets starting from $9 Prime shipped right here. Otherwise, take look at the brand’s Hungry Otter Rattle at $5 Prime shipped instead.

But if you’re looking something a little more high-tech for the bigger kids, the Kindle Kids Edition with 1-year of FreeTime Unlimited at $80 is worth a closer look, along with the first discount on the new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition.

More on the Fisher-Price Baby Biceps Gift Set:

Set of 4 gym-themed infant toys to pump up those fine motor skills

Soft wearable headband gives baby that retro workout look

Play dumbbell with clacker beads and pretend protein shake with fun jingle sound

Lightweight kettle bell has rattle beads inside and BPA-free teether handle

For baby fitness lovers ages 3 months and older

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!