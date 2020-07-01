Fisher-Price’s adorable Baby Biceps Set hits Amazon low: $11.50 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering the Fisher-Price Baby Biceps Gift Set for $11.53 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, today’s 23% price drop is a new Amazon all-time low and the lowest price we can find. Target still has it up at $15 for comparison sake. It’s never too early to get the youngsters in shape, but this is really just a toy set in the shape of adorable colorful workout gear. The 4-piece set includes a soft wearable headband, pretend protein shake rattle, a dumbbell with clacker beads, and more. Ratings are thin on this new release but Fisher-Price has hundreds of top-rated kids’ toys. Speaking of which, you’ll find some on sale down below the fold.
If the Baby Biceps Gift Set isn’t catching your eye, something like this Fisher-Price Taco Tuesday Gift Set or one of the other Fisher-Price gift sets starting from $9 Prime shipped right here. Otherwise, take look at the brand’s Hungry Otter Rattle at $5 Prime shipped instead.
But if you’re looking something a little more high-tech for the bigger kids, the Kindle Kids Edition with 1-year of FreeTime Unlimited at $80 is worth a closer look, along with the first discount on the new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition.
More on the Fisher-Price Baby Biceps Gift Set:
- Set of 4 gym-themed infant toys to pump up those fine motor skills
- Soft wearable headband gives baby that retro workout look
- Play dumbbell with clacker beads and pretend protein shake with fun jingle sound
- Lightweight kettle bell has rattle beads inside and BPA-free teether handle
- For baby fitness lovers ages 3 months and older
