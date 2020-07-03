Today’s Amazon Gold Box offers electric Greenworks Pro outdoor tools from $160

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Greenworks 80V Outdoor Electric Power Tools from $159.99. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the Greenworks Pro 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower with a 4Ah battery and wall charger for $349.13. As a comparison, it originally sold for $499 and still trends around that number when not on sale. Today’s offer is the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon. Notable features here include a 21-inch cutting deck that’s powered by a 4Ah battery. You can count on up to 45-minutes of runtime on a single charge, making it a great way to ditch the oil and gas routine on a small to medium-sized yard. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks from today’s sale.

Another standout is the Greenworks Pro 80V 26-inch Brushless Hedge Trimmer for $239.99. Regularly $300, that’s good for 20% off and a new Amazon all-time low. Notable features here include up to 60-minutes of runtime and a 26-inch cutting length. You’ll receive a 2Ah battery here along with Greenworks’ rapid wall charger. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Make sure to dive into the rest of today’s Greenworks Pro sale for additional price drops on electric chainsaws, edgers, blowers, and much more. This is a great opportunity to make the transition away from gas and oil to a more environmentally-friendly option with Greenworks.

Greenworks Pro 21-inch Electric Lawn Mower features:

Your purchase includes: 21-Inch 80V Push Lawn Mower and 4.0AH battery and charger.

Up to 45 minutes of run time with fully charged 4Ah battery.

Brushless motors are more reliable and delivers gas equivalent performance to a 160cc gas engine.

