Today’s Amazon Gold Box offers electric Greenworks Pro outdoor tools from $160

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Greenworks 80V Outdoor Electric Power Tools from $159.99. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the Greenworks Pro 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower with a 4Ah battery and wall charger for $349.13. As a comparison, it originally sold for $499 and still trends around that number when not on sale. Today’s offer is the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon. Notable features here include a 21-inch cutting deck that’s powered by a 4Ah battery. You can count on up to 45-minutes of runtime on a single charge, making it a great way to ditch the oil and gas routine on a small to medium-sized yard. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks from today’s sale.
Another standout is the Greenworks Pro 80V 26-inch Brushless Hedge Trimmer for $239.99. Regularly $300, that’s good for 20% off and a new Amazon all-time low. Notable features here include up to 60-minutes of runtime and a 26-inch cutting length. You’ll receive a 2Ah battery here along with Greenworks’ rapid wall charger. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
Make sure to dive into the rest of today’s Greenworks Pro sale for additional price drops on electric chainsaws, edgers, blowers, and much more. This is a great opportunity to make the transition away from gas and oil to a more environmentally-friendly option with Greenworks.
Greenworks Pro 21-inch Electric Lawn Mower features:
- Your purchase includes: 21-Inch 80V Push Lawn Mower and 4.0AH battery and charger.
- Up to 45 minutes of run time with fully charged 4Ah battery.
- Brushless motors are more reliable and delivers gas equivalent performance to a 160cc gas engine.
