Today’s Amazon Gold Box offers electric Greenworks Pro outdoor tools from $160

- Jul. 3rd 2020 7:07 am ET

Shop now!
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Greenworks 80V Outdoor Electric Power Tools from $159.99. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the Greenworks Pro 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower with a 4Ah battery and wall charger for $349.13. As a comparison, it originally sold for $499 and still trends around that number when not on sale. Today’s offer is the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon. Notable features here include a 21-inch cutting deck that’s powered by a 4Ah battery. You can count on up to 45-minutes of runtime on a single charge, making it a great way to ditch the oil and gas routine on a small to medium-sized yard. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks from today’s sale.

Another standout is the Greenworks Pro 80V 26-inch Brushless Hedge Trimmer for $239.99. Regularly $300, that’s good for 20% off and a new Amazon all-time low. Notable features here include up to 60-minutes of runtime and a 26-inch cutting length. You’ll receive a 2Ah battery here along with Greenworks’ rapid wall charger. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Make sure to dive into the rest of today’s Greenworks Pro sale for additional price drops on electric chainsaws, edgers, blowers, and much more. This is a great opportunity to make the transition away from gas and oil to a more environmentally-friendly option with Greenworks.

Greenworks Pro 21-inch Electric Lawn Mower features:

  • Your purchase includes: 21-Inch 80V Push Lawn Mower and 4.0AH battery and charger.
  • Up to 45 minutes of run time with fully charged 4Ah battery.
  • Brushless motors are more reliable and delivers gas equivalent performance to a 160cc gas engine.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adorama July 4 sale

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Shop now!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
GreenWorks

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp