Under $15 each scores you a 2-pack of 6,500-lumen LED bulbs for your garage

LZHOME INC (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 60W/6,500-lumen LED Light Bulbs for $29.64 shipped with the code 23Y4MSKV and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally retailing for $45, this bundle is now at an all-time low that we’ve tracked. If your garage, basement, or workshop just isn’t bright enough, these bulbs will easily fix that. Drawing 60W of power, you’ll be provided with 6,500-lumens of brightness, which is over 6-times the amount that a standard 100W equivalent LED puts out. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Now, if you’re wanting to save a bit and pick up just a single bulb, this 25W LED bulb has 3,050-lumens of light output. It’s available for under $15 Prime shipped at Amazon and offers plenty of brightness for a single bulb.

For smarter lighting, you should check out this deal we found on Philips Hue. It’s a starter kit with three Color Ambiance bulbs, the HomeKit-enabled Hub, and even a switch. At $130, it’s a bit more pricy than the options above, but it’s 32% off and delivers a voice-controlled experience today’s lead deal just can’t match.

LZHOME 60W LED Bulb features:

High quality LED inside Pass LM-80 ,total 144pcs high quality led chip produce 110 lumens per watt, up to 6500 lumens. “CRI >80” which will make your garage or work bench looks very good and bright. This light good for large areas, garages, barns, storage rooms, warehouses, and workshops and so on.

