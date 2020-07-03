Under $15 each scores you a 2-pack of 6,500-lumen LED bulbs for your garage

- Jul. 3rd 2020 11:19 am ET

0

LZHOME INC (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 60W/6,500-lumen LED Light Bulbs for $29.64 shipped with the code 23Y4MSKV and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally retailing for $45, this bundle is now at an all-time low that we’ve tracked. If your garage, basement, or workshop just isn’t bright enough, these bulbs will easily fix that. Drawing 60W of power, you’ll be provided with 6,500-lumens of brightness, which is over 6-times the amount that a standard 100W equivalent LED puts out. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Now, if you’re wanting to save a bit and pick up just a single bulb, this 25W LED bulb has 3,050-lumens of light output. It’s available for under $15 Prime shipped at Amazon and offers plenty of brightness for a single bulb.

For smarter lighting, you should check out this deal we found on Philips Hue. It’s a starter kit with three Color Ambiance bulbs, the HomeKit-enabled Hub, and even a switch. At $130, it’s a bit more pricy than the options above, but it’s 32% off and delivers a voice-controlled experience today’s lead deal just can’t match.

LZHOME 60W LED Bulb features:

High quality LED inside Pass LM-80 ,total 144pcs high quality led chip produce 110 lumens per watt, up to 6500 lumens. “CRI >80” which will make your garage or work bench looks very good and bright. This light good for large areas, garages, barns, storage rooms, warehouses, and workshops and so on.

Adorama July 4 sale

