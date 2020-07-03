Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $20 (30% off), more

Peicunzhi (A Seneo-affiliated seller with 97% positive all-time feedback) offers its 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station for $19.91 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code CSDPG6KJ at checkout. Typically fetching $28, today’s offer saves you nearly 30% and marks one of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date. This charging station makes a great addition to your nightstand thanks to its ability to power an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once. It also features an integrated 10 or 7.5W Qi pad, so both iPhones and Android devices can take advantage of speedy refuels. Over 5,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.
More smartphone accessories:
- elago’s vintage-inspired AirPods case looks like an iPod, now $9 Prime shipped
- CHOETECH 65W USB-C PD GaN Charger: $22 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- w/ code 8ADSGFHP
- UGREEN Wireless Earbuds: $34 (Reg. $46) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code HITUNETWS
- Kickstart your Philips Hue setup with its $130 Color Ambiance bundle (32% off)
- Mpow Dashboard Car Phone Mount: $7 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code X9SN37T7
- eufy’s new baby monitor offers HD feeds, more at $110 (Reg. $130)
- RAVPower 10W Qi Charging Pad: $8 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
- w/ code QQQW28PP
- Mpow M30 True Wireless Earbuds: $24 (Reg. $36) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code KH75CJMQ
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Best Buy July 4th sale discounts Apple’s latest offerings, TVs, smart home, more
- Incipio DualPro iPhone XS Max Case: $7 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- Satechi’s July 4th sale takes 20% off its wireless charging accessories, more
- Anker’s Apple Watch and iPhone charger is 33% off at $20 Prime shipped
- RAVPower 10000mAh Solar Power Bank: $15 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + SXUJISB2
- Google’s July 4th sale offers Nest Hub bundles, discounted smart cameras, more
- Fossil’s Gen 5 Carlyle Smartwatch returns to Amazon low at $199 (Save 33%)
Upgraded 3 in 1 Wireless Charger is specially designed for your earphone, the channelized charging dock caters for AirPods Pro. The additional silicone pad in the package can be affixed on the charging dock to prevent Watch from slipping.
Thanks to its magnetic design, Three of your iOS devices can share only one USB-C charging port, and you can charge them all at the same time with just one USB-C cable, say goodbye to messy cable and desktop. Simply wrap the cables for the iWatch and AirPods and store them neatly in the storage compartment on the base, so you only need to plug a charging cable into the fast wireless charger stand, saving space on your desk!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!