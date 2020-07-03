Amazon Prime members can get 2-months of STARZ or Showtime for under $1 each

Amazon is currently offering Prime members a 2-month subscription to STARZ for just $0.99. Normally $8 per month (which is what this will renew at after 2-months), today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked for STARZ. On this streaming service, you’ll find many hit shows and movies like Game of Thrones, The Rook, The White Queen, Jumanji, Venom, and much more. This subscription is through Prime video, meaning it’ll be best viewed on an Amazon Fire TV streaming media player. But, you’ll also be able to enjoy your new subscription on most smart devices, like Apple TV or Roku, making it super simple to catch up on your favorite programming. Plus, you can watch content on your iPhone or iPad, meaning that it’s perfect for enjoying your favorite content on-the-go. Learn more about STARZ here. Head below for other great deals.

You’ll also find that Amazon is offering Prime members a 2-month subscription to Showtime for the same $0.99. Regularly $11 per month (which is what this will renew at after 2-months), the only deal that we’ve seen which was lower-cost was a 1-month free trial back in April. Showtime will allow you to watch Homeland, Billions, Shameless, boxing, or something entirely different, there are plenty of titles to choose from. This subscription will give you full access to everything the service has to offer, including new episodes as well as full and complete series. The best part is that everything on Showtime’s streaming service is entirely commercial-free, which not only allows you to enjoy a show in a shorter amount of time but means there’s less fast-forwarding needed to enjoy your favorite series. Learn more about Showtime here.

Speaking of streaming, check out Google’s Chromecast Ultra if you’re in need of a 4K upgrade. It’s down to $50, but the deal is only for today, so you’ll want to act quick. It’ll work well with either service above plus much more, so be sure to swing by our deal coverage to find out everything about Google’s 4K-enabled streaming media player.

More about Showtime:

Watch award-winning SHOWTIME original series, all commercial-free. Get new episodes when they first premiere or catch up on full seasons and complete series.

