Amazon’s Gold Box has extension cables and more on sale by up to 52% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 52% off Goodyear and ReelWorks Extension Cords. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the ReelWorks PRO Mini Extension Cable for $30.37. Regularly $50, today’s deal represents a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find by around 20% or so. This model offers three outlets attached to a 30-foot cable. It features a mounting bracket, so you can easily attach it to a wall or other location. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More below.

You can check out the rest of today’s extension cable deals in Amazon’s Gold Box. It’s a great opportunity to score notable discounts on everyday power essentials to take your setup to the next level.

ReelWorks PRO features:

THE GREAT CIRCLE UPPER HAND – Partner with us & join millions who are using our cutting edge equipment & technology to empower their everyday lives.

THE PRODUCT – This Cord Reel is a 16 Gauge 3-wire core 30′ ft. SJTW cord, fully enclosed spring system in a steel housing, utilizing a Triple Tap Connector (w/ a LED Indicator), rated at 10A 125VAC 1250W

SAFETY – Our reels are designed in making the home/workplace safe by keeping cords up & out of harm’s way with our automatic rewind guide system & a Adjustable Cord Stopper for added protection.

