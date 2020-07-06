COSORI 5.8-quart Wi-Fi air fryer and is within $1 of its low at $85 ($35 off)

Amazon is offering the COSORI 5.8-quart Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer for $84.99 shipped. Down from its $120 going rate, today’s deal is within $1 of its all-time low and is the best available. While most air fryers require you to be in front of them to change settings, this one connects to your Wi-Fi for smartphone-based control. It’s also Alexa-enabled, which gives you simple voice commands as well. You can schedule, adjust, and monitor your air fryer from anywhere thanks to this killer feature. Rated 4.3/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

Ditch the large design and Wi-Fi-connectivity to save some cash. This air fryer is 3-quarts and comes in at $60 shipped. Perfect for smaller families, you’ll still enjoy the benefits of an air fryer but save an additional $25 in the process.

Join the Instant Pot family when you pick up this 6-quart model on sale from $66.50. Normally $100, we spotted this deal earlier today so you’ll want to take advantage of it before it sells out.

COSORI Wi-Fi Air Fryer features:

The COSORI Smart WiFi has arrived on the Kitchen scene! The first air fryer can now be controlled and monitored with your mobile devices. Special improved ergonomic angled display provides better viewing, without bending over. Slimmer footprint fit on your countertop and save your space. With the Smart WiFi COSORI is taking your meal preparation to new levels of convenience!

