Philips Wake-up Light Alarm Clock with Sunrise Simulation now $95 (Reg. $120)

Amazon offers the Philips Wake-up Light Alarm Clock with Colored Sunrise Simulation for $94.28 shipped. That’s down from the original $140 price tag and regular $120 going rate. This is the best price we’ve seen in months. If you’re someone who struggles to wake-up in the morning or fall asleep at night, consider Philips’ alarm clock light. This product is “clinically proven to help you wake up feeling more refreshed” thanks to soothing sunrise and sunset simulation. Includes five different wake-up sounds or the ability to play FM radio stations. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 7,600 Amazon reviewers.

Ditch the upgraded features for Philips’ entry-level Wake-up Alarm Clock at half the price. You’ll still get the sunrise simulation aspect, but miss out on the evening features made to help you fall asleep quicker. There’s still an alarm clock and various sounds available to help you rise in the morning.

Philips Wake-up Light features:

Light therapy lamp and natural sunrise alarm clock for improving your sleep, energy, and well-being

Philips’ #1 best-selling wake- up light alarm clock. Only Philips wake- up lights are clinically proven to help you wake up feeling more refreshed

Relax and drift off to sleep with dimming sunset and sounds. Colored sunrise simulation alarm clock wakes you gradually with a natural light lamp and a speaker that plays a choice of 5 wake-up sounds, or FM radio with tap-to-snooze

