Latest Mac mini 512GB hits all-time low at $949 ($150 off)

Amazon offers the latest Apple Mac mini 3GHz/8GB/512GB for $949.04 shipped. Price reflected at checkout. That’s down $150 from the regular going rate and the best we’ve ever seen. The latest Mac mini sports an eighth-generation quad-core Intel Core i3 processor, along with speedy SSD storage and a wide range of I/O including four Thunderbolt 3 ports. You’ll also find Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI output, and USB 3.0 connectivity here.

Put your Mac mini out of sight with this nifty VESA mount for under $17. It uses the existing patterns on your monitor to easily hide your Mac, delivering a streamlined look in the process. You can also use it as a traditional wall mount if needed. Head over to our step-by-step guide for more.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more.

Apple Mac mini features:

Apple has re-engineered the Mac mini (Early 2020) with 8th Generation Intel Core processors, giving it even more power for industrial-grade tasks, such as home automation, giant render farms, running a live concert sound engine, or testing your latest iOS or iPadOS app. Along with improved system and graphics performance, an all-new thermal architecture includes all-flash storage, a bigger fan, expanded vents, and a redesigned power supply, and Apple’s T2 security chip. This Mac mini is powered by 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 Quad-Core processor, while 8GB of 2666 MHz DDR4 RAM helps to ensure smooth multitasking and also allows the computer to quickly access frequently used files and programs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!