It’s now time to gather up all of Wednesday’s most notable Android game and app deals. While offers on Bridge Constructor Portal, Meganoid, and Dead Age are still live down below, there are plenty more to add now. Everyday a selection of apps and games go on sale via Google Play and we are here to collate the best-of-the-best for you. Highlights in today’s collection include Prune, Numberwiz, Color Link Deluxe, Endless ATC, and more. Head below the fold for everything.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Google’s fast Qi Charging Pixel Stand at $60, down from the usual $90. Ongoing offers on the GSM unlocked Motorola Moto G8 Play continue today alongside JVC’s 6.8-inch Android Auto receiver and Fossil sitewide sale. But we have some seriously notable offers on charging gear and accessories in the latest Amazon Anker sale at up to 40% off and this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Ni no Kuni $15, Mega Man 11 $13, Splatoon 2 $40, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Prune :

Prune is a love letter to trees. A game about the beauty and joy of cultivation. With a swipe of a finger, grow and shape your tree into the sunlight while avoiding the dangers of a hostile world. Bring life to a forgotten landscape, and uncover a story hidden deep beneath the soil. Originally based on an experimental tree generation script, Joel McDonald carefully crafted Prune to perfection over the course of a year. Kyle Preston joined in to add his unique musical signature and sound effects.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!