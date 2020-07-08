Anker discounts additional power accessories, speakers, more up to 40% off

Anker has a fresh batch of mid-week deals at Amazon, headlined by its PowerPort Cube USB Power Strip for $16.99 when the on-page coupon is clipped. Free shipping is available for Prime members, otherwise, a $6 delivery fee is applied. That’s as much as $8 off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. This power strip offers three outlets along with three USB-A ports, making it a simple and low-profile solution for powering up your desk setup. You can count on 2.4A charging speeds on the USB ports. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Make sure to check out the rest of Anker’s deals this week in our previous coverage from Monday. You’ll also want to swing by last night’s coverage of Anker’s HomeKit cameras for additional details.

Swing by our smartphone accessories guide for additional price drops on everyday essentials for your iPhone and Android devices. You’ll find on-going deals right now featuring smartwatches, cases, and much more.

Anker PowerPort Cube features:

One for All: 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports power everything on your desk from a single compact hub (18W max output from the USB ports and 1250W from the AC outlets).

High-Speed Charging: Deliver an optimized charge to USB devices with Anker’s world-renowned PowerIQ technology.

Compact and Portable: Less than 2 ½ cubic inches, for maximum space-saving at home or in your travel bag.

