We are now ready to roundup all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Everyday a series of apps go on sale for your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV, and we are here to collect all of the best into one handy list for you. Today’s collection has dinosaurs, demons, the Aperture Science test lab, augmented reality, point-and-click adventures, and more. Highlights include Bridge Constructor Portal, Bridge Constructor, Book of Demons, Paper Monsters, and The Inner World, among others. Head below the jump for a closer look.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Paper Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: AR Measure: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cursive Writing App abCursive: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Device System Services: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Portal: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Inner World: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Zombie Night Terror: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: World of Dinosaurs: $1 (Reg. $3)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Office Story: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Cubes : brain teaser: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: NVSUAL Photo Filters & Effects: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Pillars of the Earth Game: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Edna & Harvey: The Breakout: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Image Cleaner – Fix Duplicates: FREE (Reg. $5)

More on Bridge Constructor Portal :

Enter the Aperture Science Enrichment Center and experience Bridge Constructor Portal – the unique merging of the classic Portal and Bridge Constructor games. As a new employee in the Aperture Science test lab, it’s your job to build bridges, ramps, slides, and other constructions in 60 test chambers and get the Bendies safely across the finish line in their vehicles. Make use of the many Portal gadgets, like portals, propulsion gel, repulsion gel, aerial faith plates, cubes, and more to bypass the sentry turrets, acid pools and laser barriers, solve switch puzzles, and make it through the test chambers unscathed.

