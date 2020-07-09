Twelve South PowerPic offers a sleek Qi charger for your night stand at $35

Twelve South via Amazon offers its PowerPic 10W Qi Charger for $34.99 shipped. Today’s deal matches our previous mention and drops from the regular $60 or more price tag. This Qi charging stand features 10W speeds but really stands out from the competition with its interchangeable background. That makes it a nice addition to your nightstand, avoiding the ugly plastic Qi charger look we typically see. It was a fun change from the usual in our hands-on review. Rated 4.3/5 stars at Amazon.

Need to save further? Anker’s PowerWave wireless Qi charging stand is notably less than today’s featured deal. You’ll still get wireless power up to 10W but you’ll miss out on the sleek design delivered by the PowerPic above. You’ll also need to supply your own cables here, which is also something to consider.

Check out our smartphones accessories guide for even more deals on everyday iPhone and Android essentials. You’ll find everything from charging cables to cases, batteries, and more all marked down.

Twelve South Powerpic features:

  • Place phone against the glass to begin charging. Doubles as a modern 5×7 picture frame crafted from new Zealand pine when not in use
  • Qi-certified fast charger delivers up to 10W of wireless charging power. Plugs into any powered USB port – from your computer at your desk, a USB wall outlet, or any spare USB charger that may have come with your phone or other device.
  • Wirelessly charges through most phone cases up to 3mm thick. Not compatible with thicker rugged cases or devices more than 6.5 inches (165mm) tall
  • What’s in the box: powerpic frame and USB-C to USB-A cable – power source required

