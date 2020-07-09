Smartphone Accessories: Skullcandy Sesh True Wireless Earbuds $30, more

Amazon is currently offering the Skullcandy Sesh True Wireless Earbuds for $29.99 shipped in three styles. Also available for the same price at B&H. Down from its $50 price tag, today’s offer is good for a $19 discount, matches the all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price. Sporting a true wireless design, these Skullcandy earbuds sport up to 10-hours of playback per charge alongside an IP55 sweat-, water-, and dust-resistant design. So if you’re looking for a dedicated pair of workout earbuds, or just want something a bit more affordable than the flagship true wireless earbud offerings, these are a notable way to go. Over 3,200 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

  • Twelve South PowerPic offers a sleek Qi charger for your night stand at $35
  • Nite Ize Curvyman Cord Supervisor: $3 (Reg. $6) | Amazon 
  • Save 28% on Samsung’s 1080p SmartThings Cam at its lowest price yet of $64
  • HyperX Chargeplay Base: $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon 
  • Philips Hue Smart Dimmer brings added functionality to your setup at $20
  • Scosche FMFreq Car FM Transmitter: $18 (Reg. $25) | Best Buy
  • EasyAcc 26000mAh Power Bank: $19 (Reg. $47) | Amazon 
    • w/ code P734F7Z5
  • August Smart Lock Pro drops to second-best price this year at $146 (Save 36%)

Deals still live from yesterday:

Enjoy audio freedom with the Sesh True Wireless In-Ear Earphones from Skullcandy. Removing cables complete, the Sesh earbuds wirelessly transmit your favorite audio from any Bluetooth-compatible device. They even have a built-in mic for hands-free calls when paired with a compatible smartphone.

You can manage your calls, change tracks, adjust the volume, and even access your device’s digital assistant via built-in controls. The Sesh in-ear earbuds give you up to 3 hours of playback on a full charge, but you can recharge them on the go with the included charging case.

