Smartphone Accessories: Choetech 15W Qi Charging Car Mount $15 (50% off), more

Skinway (A Choetech-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its 15W Qi Wireless Charging Car Mount for $14.99 Prime shipped when code VFHEIFQN has been applied at checkout. Down from its usual $30 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount and marks a new all-time low. This car mount not only makes it more convenient to keep an eye on navigation directions and the like while driving, but will also refuel your smartphone. A built-in 15W Qi pad wirelessly charges compatible devices. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Automatic opening and clamping design which can be operated with one hand and make everything easier and safer. Just place your phone inside the holder, the clamps will close and provide a strong stable hold.
Wireless charger and phone mount are combined a traditional phone wireless car charger with a new and improved clip-on phone mount holder. The car wireless charger itself provides fast charging for your phones when driving and the car mount grip prevents your phone from falling.
