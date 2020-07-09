Citizen’s Smart Clock displays Alexa timers and more at $61 (New low, 24% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Citizen Smart Clock for $60.82 shipped. Normally selling for $80, today’s offer is $3 under our previous mention and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Citizen’s Smart Clock enters with support for Amazon Echo devices, meaning you can pair it with Alexa speakers in order to visualize timers and other alerts. There’s a 60 LED display baked in alongside its classic clock design. It’s a nifty companion to your Alexa devices and unique addition to your smart home. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If you can live without the more sophisticated design, then the standard Echo Wall Clock at $30 is worth a look. Visuals aside, the functionality is identical to the Citizen model, giving you an Alexa-enabled clock for less. With over 4,000 customers having left a review, over 60% have agreed on a 4+ star rating.

Then once you have the kitchen timer and clock situation sorted out, be sure to swing by our smart home guide for other ways to upgrade your Alexa setup. There you’ll find deals on Samsung’s 1080p SmartThings Cam at its lowest price yet of $64, as well as the August Smart Lock Pro at $146.

Citizen Smart Clock features:

Echo Compatible Wall Clock with Multiple Timers Easy-to-read analogy clock shows the time of day. Digital 60 LED display shows one, or multiple, timers set through a paired Echo device. Syncs time to a paired Echo device, including automatic adjustments for daylight saving time.

