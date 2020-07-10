Govee’s wireless doorbell reaches 1,000-feet and has two chimes for $13

- Jul. 10th 2020 5:12 pm ET

0

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1,000-foot Wireless Doorbell Kit for $12.99 Prime shipped with the code WY8ALUSZ at checkout. Down from its regular going rate of nearly $25, today’s lead deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering two chimes, this doorbell wirelessly will ring each at up to 1,000-feet, covering your whole home. It’s IP66 waterproof, so it’s designed to withstand any type of weather. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Ditch the dual chime design of today’s lead deal to save a few bucks. This model has a 1,000-foot range and is available for $11.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. The main downside here is that you’ll lose out on the second chime, but save around $1.50 in the process.

If you’re wanting a smarter doorbell, we’ve got you covered. eufy’s 2K Video Doorbell is available for $170 right now. Normally $200, today’s deal is one of the best that we’ve seen and offers a high-quality video of who’s at the door.

Govee Wireless Doorbell features:

  • The doorbell push button could be used by guests in any weather conditions.IP66 Waterproof and Dustproof doorbell could work between -4 °F to 140 °F;Hassle-free withstands various harsh outdoor weather
  • 5 Adjustable volume levels from 0-100dB with memory function. Mute mode is available when you don’t want to be disturbed.The indication light of receiver will flash when it under Mute mode .
  • You could add and pair additional receivers or transmitters if you purchase more than 1 pack doorbell kit, and set different tones for each receiver. The compact receiver won’t block other sockets, and it’s white appearance fit for any room decoration.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Govee

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide