Govee’s wireless doorbell reaches 1,000-feet and has two chimes for $13

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1,000-foot Wireless Doorbell Kit for $12.99 Prime shipped with the code WY8ALUSZ at checkout. Down from its regular going rate of nearly $25, today’s lead deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering two chimes, this doorbell wirelessly will ring each at up to 1,000-feet, covering your whole home. It’s IP66 waterproof, so it’s designed to withstand any type of weather. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Ditch the dual chime design of today’s lead deal to save a few bucks. This model has a 1,000-foot range and is available for $11.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. The main downside here is that you’ll lose out on the second chime, but save around $1.50 in the process.

If you’re wanting a smarter doorbell, we’ve got you covered. eufy’s 2K Video Doorbell is available for $170 right now. Normally $200, today’s deal is one of the best that we’ve seen and offers a high-quality video of who’s at the door.

Govee Wireless Doorbell features:

The doorbell push button could be used by guests in any weather conditions.IP66 Waterproof and Dustproof doorbell could work between -4 °F to 140 °F;Hassle-free withstands various harsh outdoor weather

5 Adjustable volume levels from 0-100dB with memory function. Mute mode is available when you don’t want to be disturbed.The indication light of receiver will flash when it under Mute mode .

You could add and pair additional receivers or transmitters if you purchase more than 1 pack doorbell kit, and set different tones for each receiver. The compact receiver won’t block other sockets, and it’s white appearance fit for any room decoration.

