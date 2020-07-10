Ray-Ban’s Weekend Sale cuts 50% off select sunglass styles + free shipping

This weekend only, Ray-Ban is offering 50% off select styles with promo code FLASHSALE at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Square Tortoise Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $95. For comparison, these sunglasses were originally priced at $189. This style can be worn by both men or women alike and is available in six versatile color options. They can also be dressed up or down seamlessly and the lightweight frame adds comfort throughout the day. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Ray-Ban and be sure to check out our guide to the new Ray-Ban Ferrari collection here.

Another notable deal from this event is the Gatsby I Sunglasses that are marked down to $84 and originally were priced at $168. These sunglasses are trendy for this season and also have a classic design that can be worn for years to come. They also have a gradient lens that gives them a unique look.

Our top picks from Ray-Ban include:

