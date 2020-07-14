Today’s Android game/app deals + freebies: Evoland 2, Danganronpa, more

We are now ready to dive in to today’s best Android app deals and freebies. Today’s lineup includes highly-rated scanner apps, peculiar puzzlers, cross-genre RPGs, narrative adventures, productivity suites, and more. While you’ll find some of yesterday’s most notable titles still live down below, today’s collection includes Evoland 2, Top Scanner Pro, Coloring Diorama, Zenge, Danganronpa: Trigger Happy, more. Head below the jump for all of today’s best Android app and game deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

While deals on LG’s unlocked G8 ThinQ and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite are still live, today we spotted Motorola One Hyper among other models from $130. Along with a notable TicWatch Gold Box sale from $200, the Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch is now at a new all-time low as well. While even lower prices are now available on Samsung Galaxy S6/5e tablets, this morning also saw a pair of Google Home Minis available from just $35 shipped.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Evoland 2 :

Onboard on an epic RPG adventure of more than 20 hours through video games history filled with a ton of funny classical games references. From 2D RPG, through 3D vs fight to a shooter, a trading card game and more you’ll get your fill of jumping from a game genre to another, never bored. Evoland 2 is not only one game but many, backboned with a story that will make you travel through time, discovering different art styles and video gaming technology.

