Amazon offers aggressive pre-paid iPhone deals with up to $240 off

Amazon is offering aggressive deals on some of Apple’s latest iPhones with up to $240 off when you sign-up for a payment plan on Cricket Wireless. Headlining is the iPhone SE at $399, which effectively drops to $159 with today’s promotion with a 24-month agreement. Now, Verizon is currently offering iPhone SE for free with select plans, but when you add in the monthly costs, Cricket Wireless is equal or less, depending on the data requirements.

There’s a lot to love on the iPhone SE, including a familiar form-factor with upgraded internals and a solid lens kit. Notable features include a 4.7-inch Retina display, 12 and 7MP cameras, and Touch ID support. It’s all backed by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip. More below.

You can browse through the rest of Amazon’s Cricket Wireless sale on this landing page for more deals. That includes some of the latest devices from Apple, such as iPhone 11/Pro/Max and others. You’ll find details on the individual discounts on each listing, just below the price, with full details on how long of a subscription is required.

Our Apple guide continues to be updated with fresh deals throughout the week. That includes notable savings today on previous-generation iPad models, along with official accessories that are less likely to be discounted, such as the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro.

iPhone SE features:

4.7-inch Retina HD display

Water and dust resistant (1 meter for up to 30 minutes, IP67)

12MP Wide camera; Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control, next-generation Smart HDR, and 4K video

7MP front camera with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, and Depth Control

