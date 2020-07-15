Ninja’s Foodi Indoor Grill is also an air fryer, now $113 (Refurb, Orig. $210)

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill (AG300) for $112.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally listed closer to $210, this model currently sells for $199 at Walmart and is now $7 below our previous refurbished mention. This is not the dehydrator-equipped AG301 model, but it is also nearly $100 less. However, it does still sear, sizzle, and air fry your foods at up to 500-degrees with its combination grill/countertop oven cooking. The user-controlled temperature, “cyclonic grilling technology,” and a splatter shield round out the feature set here, while all of the removable parts can get thrown in the dishwasher for simple clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and ships with a 90-day warranty. More details below.

If this $30 Maxi-Matic Indoor Electric Grill won’t cut it, take a look at the Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler. It comes in at $64 on Amazon and will provide a similar indoor grilling experience. While it doesn’t sport the air fry feature found on today’s lead deal, you can make pressed sandwiches and things like that, unlike the Ninja Foodi.

While we are talking kitchenware, be sure to check out The Home Edit’s new Container Store line. Then swing by our home goods deal hub for additional offers on household essentials, outdoor gear, tools, and more.

More on the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill:

The grill that sears, sizzles, and air fry crisps. With Cyclonic Grilling Technology, super hot 500F air delivers Surround Searing, while the 500F high-density grill grate creates char-grilled marks and flavors without the smoke. 500F air circulates around food for amazing Surround Searing while the 500F high density grill grate creates char grilled marks and flavors, for food that’s perfectly cooked on the inside and char grilled on every side with Cyclonic Grilling Technology

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!