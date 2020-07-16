It’s Thursday afternoon and that means it’s time for all of today’s best Android app deals. Today’s collection features rarely discounted puzzlers, language and weather apps, DJ suites, water reminders, narrative adventure experiences, and more. Highlights include titles like Traffix, klocki, Learn Spanish with MosaLingua, Hydro Coach PRO, Cultist Simulator, WEATHER NOW, and many others. Head below for a complete look at today’s most notable Android app price drops.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

We are still tracking a new all-time low on the Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch at $200. That deal joins a series of notable handset offers including OnePlus 8 Pro, LG’s unlocked G8 ThinQ, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, and the Motorola One Hyper. On the accessory side of things, Anker’s latest desktop chargers power up all your gear from $33 and you’ll find plenty more where those came from in this morning’s roundup including stands, car mounts, cases, and more.

Today’s best game deals: Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $37, Hasbro Game Night $15, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Traffix :

Based on simple rules and minimalist features, Traffix will amaze you in no time! A highway is a place where chaos, stress, and rage are always present, mainly in big cities like Paris, Tokyo, Istanbul or Las Vegas. Aware of this, you must control the traffic light to keep the drivers safe and maintain peace. Start fighting chaos all over the world! Simple rules: Tap the traffic light on the right time to change its color and manage the highway. It works just like a normal traffic light with green, yellow and red colors.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!