Amazon’s Espresso Machine + Milk Frother hits all-time low at $54 (Reg. $69)

Amazon is now offering its new AmazonBasics Espresso Machine and Milk Frother for $53.90 shipped. Regularly as much as $69, today’s deal is nearly 25% off, slightly below our previous mention, and the best we can find. This budget-focused brewer brings espresso to your morning routine as well as a built-in milk frother with an adjustable steam knob. Ideal for espresso, cappuccino, and lattes, this machine also features a 1.5-liter detachable water tank, 15-bar pressure pump, and a detachable drip tray, as well as an included ceramic espresso cup. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon’s espresso machine offerings will show just how inexpensive today’s offer really is. At just under $54, the AmazonBasics machine is easily among the most affordable out there, especially with a 15-bar pump. This Yabano Espresso Machine comes in at $44 on Amazon with solid ratings and a built-in milk steamer, but it’s not quite as powerful with a 3.5-bar pressure pump.

Either way, it might be worth considering grabbing one of these stainless steel milk frothing pitchers for when you’re serving friends and family.

If you prefer to go with the single-serve brewers, we have some great deals on K-cups right now starting from $18. But be sure to head over to our home goods guide for more kitchenware deals and be sure to hit up our latest coffee feature for some fresh new brewing ideas.

More on the AmazonBasics Espresso Machine:

Espresso machine for making cafe-quality coffee drinks at home

Make espresso, cappuccino, and lattes with ease

Built-in milk frother with adjustable steam knob creates fresh, foamy topping

1.5 liter detachable water tank, 15 bar pressure pump, and detachable drip tray

Safety features include overheat and overpressure protection

