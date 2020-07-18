Dell’s shapeshifting Bluetooth Mouse falls to $40.50 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Dell Bluetooth Mouse (WM615) for $40.70 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is within $4 of the best 2020 price we have tracked. Many would agree that this mouse sports a striking resemblance to Microsoft Arc. That being said, this offering shakes things up with a form-factor that twists instead of folding to become pocketable. A sleek and slim form-factor make it an excellent option for anyone looking to modernize their peripherals. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers.

Oh, and let’s not forget that about the fresh batch of Dell monitor discounts we just found. Right now Amazon is shaving up to 30% off select 4K and infinity-edge models. No matter which option you choose, grabbing one of these is bound to make for an excellent home office upgrade.

And if the Dell mouse above just isn’t for you, be sure to check out this Microsoft Wireless Combo. It’s an affordable way to refreshes both an aging mouse and keyboard at a mere $27.50. This offer shaves 20% off what you’d typically have to spend.

Dell Bluetooth Mouse features:

Easily shift from usage to portability by twisting the Dell Bluetooth Mouse from the open shape that comfortably fits your hand when you’re working, to the folded slim mode you can slide into your pocket.

With a touch strip for precision scrolling, an infrared LED tracking sensor and smooth left and right click areas, the mouse puts accurate and reliable performance at your fingertips.

Twist the Dell Bluetooth Mouse into slim mode and take it with you

