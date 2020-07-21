Complete your Yarn Yoshi amiibo collection from $7 today (Reg. $13)

For today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, GameStop is offering the Yoshi’s Woolly World Yarn Yoshi amiibo in green, blue, and pink for $6.99 each. Shipping is free in orders over $35. Regularly $13 each, they sell for a bloated $20+ at Amazon and are now at the best price we can find. Deals on the wooly Yoshi amiibo don’t come around very often, so if you’re looking to complete a collection, now’s your chance. Made from actual wool and based on the Yoshi’s Wooly World game, this is your typical amiibo that can be scanned for in-game goodies and more. You can get all the details on what games they are compatible with and more right here. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Today’s offer is the lowest price we can find on any Yoshi amiibo right now. But Best Buy does have some notable Animal Crossing characters on sale for $7 right now as well including Celeste and Lottie.

While we are talking about Nintendo peripherals and the like, Amazon is now offering up to 60% off PowerA + PDP Switch accessories plus, Controller Gear’s Animal Crossing Switch skin is still down at $6 (Reg. $10). Here are today’s best game deals, the new Capcom/Blizzard eShop summer sale from $9, and the free Nintendo Animal Crossing activity sheet. In case you missed it yesterday, everything from the latest Nintendo Direct can be found right here.

More on Yoshi’s Woolly World Yarn Yoshi amiibo:

Made from actual yarn, Yoshi has never been more adorable! Kind-hearted, naturally protective of others, and perpetually hungry, Yoshi is always up for adventure…there are so many mysteries to explore and new things to find! Yoshis can flutter their legs to jump incredibly high and can use their long tongue to snare enemies or other handy things.

