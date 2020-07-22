Cooler Master’s Low Profile RGB Mechanical Keyboard drops to $92 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is currently offering the Cooler Master SK621 Low Profile Mechanical Keyboard for $92.23 shipped. Having dropped from $120, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, beats our previous mention by $14, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Centered around a 60% keyboard layout, Cooler Master brings a compact design to your desk complete with Cherry MX Low Profile Switches. It also features a brushed aluminum design as well as Bluetooth connectivity, a USB-C port, and backlit RGB keys. With over 190 customers having left a review, more than 60% have agreed on a 4+ star rating. Head below for more.

Ditch the low profile keys and 60% design with Cooler Master’s CK552 Gaming Keyboard at $70 instead. Going with this keyboard instead will let you pocket an extra $22 while scoring the same RGB backlighting and a similar mechanical typing experience.

For something even more affordable, we’re still seeing Logitech’s K270 Wireless Keyboard on sale for one of its best prices to date at $20. That’s 33% off the going rate and a notable way to score a wireless keyboard without breaking the bank. You’ll find even more ways to upgrade your battlestation in our PC gaming guide.

Cooler Master Mechanical Keyboard features:

Be the envy of chiclet keyboard fanboys everywhere with the ultra-portable SK621 Wireless 60% Mechanical Keyboard. With flat contoured keycaps and new Cherry MX Low Profile switches in a stripped-down 60% format, you’ve finally found a portable wireless keyboard that delivers on performance – without sacrificing the clean aesthetics of your slick workstation. And with signature Cooler Master features on deck, you’re fully equipped to crush it both at work and in-game.

