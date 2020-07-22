Thermos’ Stainless King Travel Mug is now down to $15 at Amazon (Reg. $25)

- Jul. 22nd 2020 1:58 pm ET

Amazon is now offering the 16-ounce Thermos Stainless King Travel Mug with Handle for $14.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $25 at Amazon, today’s offer is a new all-time low and the best price we can find. This model currently starts at $22 via Walmart for comparison. Ideal for lugging your hot coffee to work or on road trips, this model carries 16-ounces of your favorite beverages with vacuum-insulation for temperature retention. It features a stainless steel build, a leak-proof “Drinklock” sealing lid, and a condensation-free design. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the handle design and Thermos branding aren’t doing anything for you, take a look at the Contigo SNAPSEAL Byron Mug for $10.50 Prime shipped. This one carries even more liquid at 20-ounces and comes with similar vacuum insulation alongside the 4+ star rating from an impressive 36,000+ Amazon customers.

Be sure to give this ongoing deal on Stanley’s Classic Travel Mug at $18.50 a closer look while you’re at it. Amazon also has a collection of travel mugs and tumblers at as much as $35% off right here as well. Then swing by our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Thermos Stainless King Travel Mug:

  • Ultra-durable travel mug with handle for hot and cold beverages; 16-ounce capacity
  • Durable stainless steel interior and exterior
  • Leak-proof Drinklock sealing lid
  • Stays cool to the touch with hot liquids and is condensation-free with cold
  • Hand wash only

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

