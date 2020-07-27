Apple’s previous-gen. 13-inch MacBook Pro sees $250 discount to $1,049

Today only, B&H is currently offering Apple’s 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro 1.4GHz/8GB/128GB for $1,049 shipped. Down from its original $1,299 price tag, today’s offer is good for $250 in savings, beats our previous mention by $1, and brings the price down to one of its lowest yet. Powered by an i5 processor, Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro touts a Retina display, Touch Bar, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. There’s also 8GB of RAM and 128GB of solid-state storage, making it a notable option for everything from web browsing to video editing and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for more.

Leverage some of your savings to bring Anker’s PowerExpand+ USB-C Hub into the mix. Grabbing this $30 accessory will expand one of your MacBook’s Thunderbolt 3 ports into HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0, and even memory card readers. It’s ideal for those who still have plenty of legacy devices and comes backed by a 4.6/5 star rating from over 1,000 customers.

Our Apple guide is packed with plenty of other deals today, as well. Right now, Apple’s second-generation AirPods are down to $129, saving you $30 from the going rate. There’s also a 50% off sale on Spigen iPhone cases from $4.

13-inch MacBook Pro features:

The space gray mid 2019 Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro with Touch Bar has been upgraded with an 8th Generation Intel Core quad-core processor. This laptop still features True Tone display technology that automatically adjusts white balance to match the color temperature of the surround light, and the Apple’s T2 coprocessor chip. All of this helps to create a more powerful and versatile system for photographers, video editors, 3D graphic designers, gamers, and coders.

