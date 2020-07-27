Apple’s previous-gen. 13-inch MacBook Pro sees $250 discount to $1,049

- Jul. 27th 2020 7:53 am ET

0

Today only, B&H is currently offering Apple’s 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro 1.4GHz/8GB/128GB for $1,049 shipped. Down from its original $1,299 price tag, today’s offer is good for $250 in savings, beats our previous mention by $1, and brings the price down to one of its lowest yet. Powered by an i5 processor, Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro touts a Retina display, Touch Bar, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. There’s also 8GB of RAM and 128GB of solid-state storage, making it a notable option for everything from web browsing to video editing and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for more.

Leverage some of your savings to bring Anker’s PowerExpand+ USB-C Hub into the mix. Grabbing this $30 accessory will expand one of your MacBook’s Thunderbolt 3 ports into HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0, and even memory card readers. It’s ideal for those who still have plenty of legacy devices and comes backed by a 4.6/5 star rating from over 1,000 customers.

Our Apple guide is packed with plenty of other deals today, as well. Right now, Apple’s second-generation AirPods are down to $129, saving you $30 from the going rate. There’s also a 50% off sale on Spigen iPhone cases from $4.

13-inch MacBook Pro features:

The space gray mid 2019 Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro with Touch Bar has been upgraded with an 8th Generation Intel Core quad-core processor. This laptop still features True Tone display technology that automatically adjusts white balance to match the color temperature of the surround light, and the Apple’s T2 coprocessor chip. All of this helps to create a more powerful and versatile system for photographers, video editors, 3D graphic designers, gamers, and coders.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Mac Deals

Best Mac Deals

Apple's MacBook lineup currently consists of various models from 13- to 16-inches. In 2019, Apple returned to larger display offerings, bringing the 16-inch MacBook Pro to market. At the 13-inch size, Apple has both a MacBook Air and MacBook Pro model. Of course, Apple has plenty of desktop offerings too, including Mac mini, iMac, and Mac Pro.
B&H

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go