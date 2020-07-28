Amazon is taking 49% off William Painter sunglasses from $69, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, William Painter via Amazon is taking 49% off a selection of its sunglasses starting at $69 shipped. While there are plenty of styles available that can be worn by anyone, one standout is on the Oasis Polarized Sunglasses at $99. Down from $195, today’s offer saves you $96 and marks the lowest we’ve seen to date on this pair of shades. Sporting polarized lenses, these sunglasses have a titanium frame and come in a variety of color options. Everything in the sale is backed by William Painter’s lifetime guarantee, and carries a 4+ star rating. Head below for more.

If the stylings of the lead deal aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to shop the entire batch of discounts today instead. The sale has other options starting from $69, and there’s still plenty of savings to go around.

Oasis Polarized Sunglasses features:

Our Japanese nylon polarized lenses are the lightest lenses with the best optics in the world! Instead of using a single polarizing layer coat like in standard polarized glass lenses, our lenses integrate the polarizing and tint layers throughout the lens making them genuinely lifelong. Say goodbye to peeling tints and hello to lightweight, durable, impact and scratch-resistant lenses.

