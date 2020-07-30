Apple’s 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro returns to Amazon all-time lows with $199 off

Amazon is now taking $199.01 off Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, which brings the 512GB model down to $1,599.99 shipped. You can also score the 1TB configuration at $1,799.99. The latest from Apple delivers 10th generation Intel processors, plus a True Tone Retina display, Touch Bar, and Intel Iris graphics. You’ll get up to 10-hours of battery life alongside the popular redesigned Magic Keyboard. There’s also four Thunderbolt 3 ports available, too. It’s arguably the most compelling MacBook in Apple’s current stable with an ultra-portable design and the refreshed keyboard.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers multiple USB-A ports for $26. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

MacBook Pro elevates the notebook to a whole new level of performance and portability. Wherever your ideas take you, you’ll get there faster than ever with high‑performance processors and memory, advanced graphics, blazing‑fast storage, and more — all in a compact 3-pound package.

