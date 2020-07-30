Nintendo Switch eShop sale from $4: Collection of Mana, Final Fantasy, more

We have now spotted a number of notable game deals via the Nintendo eShop. Alongside an ongoing Blizzard publisher sale, we are tracking a number of notable Square Enix deals including the Final Fantasy series and much more. This is a great time to add some discounted digital deals to your Switch library without having to leave the couch. The deals start from $4 and you’ll find all of our top picks down below the fold.

Today’s best eShop Switch deals:

The Nintendo deals don’t stop there though. Along with all of this morning’s Nintendo Switch game deals, we spotted the Neon Green and Pink Joy-Con for $69 today as well as a host of cases, bags, and controllers from $10.

On the news side of things, here’s everything from last week’s Nintendo Direct presentation, the upcoming Animal Crossing summer update and the New Pokémon Snap game.

More on the Collection of Mana:

The long-awaited “Trials of Mana” is now available outside of Japan! Play all three games in the original Mana series! Quintessential JRPG series “Collection of Mana” is now on Nintendo Switch! Fall in love with the Mana series all over again, including the first-ever release of the action-packed third game in the trilogy: “Trials of Mana”!

