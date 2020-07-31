Calvin Klein 3-Pack of Boxer Briefs for $20 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the Calvin Klein Men’s Body Modal Boxer Briefs in black for $20 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $59, that’s the lowest rate in over 3-months. These boxers were made to be comfortable with breathable fabric and a sleek fit. They’re also infused with stretch and a soft elastic waistband. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 1,100 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more details about the boxers and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

If you’re looking to purchase new socks, the Dickies Men’s Dri-tech Moisture Control style is priced at just $14. These socks come in a pack of 6 and pair nicely with work boots, hiking shoes, sneakers, and more. With over 28,000 reviews, they’re rated 4.6/5 stars.

Calvin Klein’s Body Boxer Briefs feature:

Luxurious and modern, these body modal boxer briefs come in a 3-pack and are crafted with ultra soft, smooth modal stretch.

Detailed with a Calvin Klein Underwear repeating logo elastic waistband, a contoured pouch and seaming details for the finest in sleek comfort.

Supportive contoured pouch, straight legs and seaming details

Ultra soft, smooth modal stretch for luxurious comfort

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!