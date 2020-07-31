Save $2,200 on LG’s refurb 77-inch 4K OLED Smart AirPlay 2 TV, more from $700

Woot is currently offering the LG C9 77-inch ThinQ 4K OLED Smart TV for $3,299.99 Prime shipped in certified refurbished condition. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Having originally retailed for $5,500, right now you’ll pay $4,500 for a new condition model at Best Buy with today’s offer saving you as much as $2,200 and marking a new all-time low. LG’s C9 TV brings the cinema experience to your home theater with a 77-inch 4K OLED panel and pixel-level dimming for achieving near-perfect blacks and shadows. AirPlay 2 support is joined by HomeKit for integrating with the rest of your Apple smart home, and you’ll find four HDMI ports. There’s also NVIDIA G-Sync for gaming, integrated streaming features, and more. Rated 4.9/5 stars from over 190 customers. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more 4K TV deals at Woot.

Also on sale at Woot, you’ll find a selection of Samsung’s Q6FN 4K Smart TVs on sale from $889.99 for the 65-inch model in certified refurbished condition. There’s also the massive 82-inch version for $1,749.99, which is down from its original $4,498 price tag. Sporting a 4K panel with HDR10+, this TV has built-in streaming tech alongside a 240Hz refresh rate and more. Rated 4.9/5 stars from over 755 shoppers. Includes a 90-day Samsung warranty.

Lastly, you can score the Sony X850G 65-inch 4K Smart TV for $699.99 at Woot in refurbished condition. This offering originally sold for $1,200, saving you $500 and marking one of the lowest prices to date. This model isn’t quite as high-end as the aforementioned TVs, but still sports 4K picture, a 120Hz refresh rate, and smart features. Rated 4.5/5 stars and includes a 90-day warranty.

LG C9 77-inch ThinQ 4K OLED Smart TV features:

Experience visual entertainment in cinematic quality with this 77-inch LG smart OLED TV. The intelligent processor produces true-to-life images in 4K resolution, while the wide viewing angle lets you watch shows from a convenient sitting position. This LG smart OLED TV is compatible with popular virtual assistants using LG ThinQ AI technology.

