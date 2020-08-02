Twelve South’s iPhone 11 SurfacePad hits new Amazon low at $30 (Save 40%)

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South SurfacePad iPhone 11 Case for $29.74 shipped in green. Typically fetching $50, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, is $2 under the previous price cut, and marks a new all-time low. Twelve South’s SurfacePad wraps your iPhone 11 in a Napa leather exterior with sewn edges and a soft microfiber interior to keep the display clean. The folio design can hold two credit cards or IDs and can fold back to double as a stand for propping up your iPhone while watching videos.Rated 3.8/5 stars. More details can be found below the fold.

If you can live without the Twelve South quality or folio design, going with CYRILL’s Basic Leather Designed Case will give you a similar premium finish from $12. This iPhone 11 Pro case comes backed by a 4.2/5 star rating and is available in a variety of styles.

Those looking to add some extra power to their iPhone can currently score Apple’s official iPhone 11 Pro Smart Battery Case at $91. This marks one of the best prices to date on the accessory and drops the price from $129. Find even more in our Apple guide right here.

Twelve South SurfacePad features:

SurfacePad has a luxurious Napa leather exterior, sewn edges and a soft microfiber interior to help keep the display clean. SurfacePad is one of the only slim folio cases that can boast a wake on open and sleep on close feature which helps you to conserve battery life.

