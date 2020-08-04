College hoodies to get you ready for game day for $24 at Amazon (Reg. $50)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering 52% off E5 NCAA College Hoodies for $23.99 shipped. You can choose from 58 school teams and comes in sizes small to XX-large. Regularly priced at $50, this is an Amazon all-time low. This pullover is great for game day and an easy way to show your school spirit. It’s also versatile to wear with shorts, joggers, jeans, or khaki pants alike. Ratings are still coming in, however Woot is well-known. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Also, be sure to pair the hoodie with the Under Armour Men’s Locker III Slide Sandal for $19.95. These sandals are regularly priced at $25 and are perfect for summer. They’re quick-drying, cushioned, and great for days at the pool. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 8,000 reviews.

You will also want to check out the latest adidas sale that’s offering 30% off Ultraboosts. As well as the Banana Republic Summer Sale that’s offering 40% off summer favorites.

E5 NCAA Hoodie features:

Show off your school pride in this officially licensed NCAA pullover hoodie!

This hoodie features a double layer tackle twill and embroidered school name arched over logo

The additional school logo on the sleeve and contrasting team color hood lining make it perfect for game day.

Keep your hands cozy in the front pouch pocket all season long!

