Top-rated Waterpik flossing system drops to $116 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Waterpik Sonic Flossing Toothbrush for $116 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $200 but trends around $150 these days. This offer is in-line with some of the best we’ve tracked at Amazon. Upgrade to Waterpik’s Sonic-Fusion line and enjoy a combination flosser and toothbrush system. It is clinically proven to be “up to 2x as effective as traditional brushing and flossing for reducing plaque and improving gum health.” Includes two flossing heads, a 2-minute timer, 10 pressure settings, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a three-pack of Crest Plus Scope Toothpaste for $7. This is arguably the best toothpaste out there, as far as I’m concerned, and I’m willing to have a conversation on Twitter about it.

You can browse through the rest of our home goods guide for even more deals on everyday health essentials, along with price drops on kitchen appliances and more.

Waterpik Sonic features:

BRUSH & FLOSS AT THE SAME TIME: Sonic-Fusion combines the power of an advanced rechargeable sonic electric toothbrush with the proven effectiveness of the Waterpik Water Flosser

CLINICALLY PROVEN: Up to 2x as effective as traditional brushing and flossing for reducing plaque and improving gum health; Accepted by the American Dental Association

3 MODES: Brush, Floss, Brush & Floss

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!