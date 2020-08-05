Amazon has the family-ready COSORI 5.8-Qt. XL Air Fryer for $67.50 (Reg. $90)

- Aug. 5th 2020 7:52 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the COSORI 5.8-Quart Max XL Air Fryer for $67.49 shipped. Regularly $90, today’s offer is 25% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. It still fetches $90 over at Walmart for comparison. A much healthier choice than a typical air fryer, this model can cook up to 5.8-quarts of delicious air fried food with “up to 85% less fat” than traditional methods. The stain-free matte finish is complemented by the large control dial with adjustable temperature settings and a dishwasher-safe cooking basket. Rated 4+ stars from over 760 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t require such a large cooker, take a look at the Dash Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer for $50 at Amazon. Carrying even better ratings, this model provides similar low-fat frying, just with a smaller 2.6-quart capacity that’s still more than enough for a pound of French fries.

Be sure to swing by our constantly updated home goods deal hub for additional offers on kitchenware and more. We also still have up to 50% off Anova Sous Vide precision cookers from $149.

More on the COSORI 5.8-Quart Max XL Air Fryer:

  • Healthy Choice: Food cooked in a Cosori air fryer contains up to 85% less fat than traditionally fried foods without losing the delicious tastes and crispy textures. Rapid air circulation cooks your food more quickly than ovens and with a minuscule amount of oil compared to deep-fried foods.
  • Designed in California: User-friendly design with indicator lights, clear tick marks, and a non-slip dial ensure you’ll never have trouble selecting the settings you want. Matte material will leave no stains. The square air fryer with slimmer footprint within a compact frame that won’t crowd your kitchen.
  • Safe and Easy to clean: ETL listed, BPA free, FDA compliant, and featuring auto shut-off protection, the air fryer is just as safe as it is healthy. Removable nonstick coated basket are dishwasher safe.

