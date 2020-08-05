Amazon 1-day school and office supply BIC sale from $2.50 (Up to 30% off)

- Aug. 5th 2020 8:48 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off BIC writing instruments. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’re also looking at 4+ star ratings across the board here. Today’s BIC Amazon sale is great opportunity to stock up on pens, mechanical pencils, Wite-Out, and more for the school year or your ongoing home workspace. The deals are starting from under $2.50 and you’ll find all of our top picks from the sale down below the fold.

Amazon BIC office/school supply sale:

After you have secured some new writing utensils for the school year, head over to the new Pad & Quill sale to outfit your home office. You’ll find all of its office gear, leather desktop trays, and more from $13 right now. Speaking of which, check out the Grovemade Leather Notebook with brass binding and leather Desk Pad while you’re at it. Then visit our new Tested with 9to5Toys series for a closer look at some desk-worthy tech too.

More on the BIC BU3 Grip Retractable Ball Pen:

  • Retractable ball pen with side click retraction for added convenience
  • Specially designed grip for comfortable writing
  • Sleek barrel design for good looks at a great value
  • 1.0 mm medium point in black, blue, and red ink colors
  • Perfect for office, home or school

