Le Creuset’s new summer savings event takes up to 60% off Dutch Ovens, more

Le Creuset’s New Summer Savings offers up to 60% off dutch ovens, non-stick items, dinnerware, and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals is the Sauteuse Dutch Oven that’s marked down to $200, which is $95 off the original rate. It’s ideal for searing, sauteing, braising or frying and comes in an array of fun color options. This dutch oven is also dishwasher-safe, chip-resistant, and would be an amazing gift idea. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Le Creuset customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Another notable deal is the Signature Deep Round Grill that’s currently marked down to $100 and originally was priced at $170. This grill was designed to bring the flavor of an outdoor grill inside. This also comes in several color options and has a conveniently large handle for grabbing.

Our top picks from Le Creuset include:

