Olympus, though eventually shutting its doors, is releasing one more camera to the masses. Dubbed the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV, this new camera is “around half the size and weight of other interchangeable lens cameras”, this is designed to offer maximum mobility thanks to a compact build that even extends to the lens lineup. You’ll find a 20.3MP sensor capable of capturing 4K30 video plus in-body image stabilization capable of assisting in capturing steady shots.

Olympus’ latest camera offers IBIS for rock-steady video recording and photo capture

If you’ve never used in-body image stabilization, you’re missing out. Essentially, the camera sensor sits in a 5-axis gyro that stabilizes up to 4.5 shutter speed steps. This can help ensure that you can capture stunning photos in low-light even without a tripod, and it helps to ensure video looks rock-steady even while walking.

Tilt the monitor to take perfect selfies

If you’re someone who vlogs often or wants to capture the perfect social-distancing selfie, the Olympus OM-D E-M10 IV is a great option. The monitor is designed to tilt below the camera, offering the ability to see yourself while looking at the lens. You’ll find 15 FPS high-speed sequential shooting so you can capture that perfect laughing moment when taking a picture, as it’ll take multiple photos at once to ensure at least one is great.

You’ll also find improve C-AF precision which allows for continuous focusing on moving subject, face priority/eye priority AF which can focus on faces either in profile or downturned mode. The silent mode disables the shutter release and operation sounds is great when you’re in an area where being quiet is of the utmost importance.

An auto mode that actually should work

The OM-D detects different shooting situations and automatically selects the best settings, which most cameras do. But, the Advanced Photo mode allows for taking pictures that used to require previous photography experience. There are multiple exposures and light tracing modes that require no prior experience. Plus the 4K video recording easily captures memories in high-quality for playback at any time.

Connect over Wi-Fi for an on-the-go experience

If you don’t travel with a laptop, iPad Pro, or other devices like that, the built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth that Olympus offers here will be crucial. This allows for importing recorded photos and videos to a smartphone for sharing on social media, and you can even use your device as a remote trigger for taking pictures when the camera is on a tripod or across the room.

Pricing and availability

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV will be available around September 25 for $699 body-only, or $799 if you want the bundled 14-42mm lens.

