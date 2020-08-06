Much like all of the classic Final Fantasy games on sale today, Chrono Trigger for iOS is among the best vintage RPGs on mobile (or any platform really). Originally released on the SNES, Chrono Trigger is widely considered to be one of the greatest role playing games ever made and we are now seeing quite a notable price drop on the iOS version. Regularly $10, you can now download this one for all of your iOS devices and Apple TV at $4.99. That’s matching the lowest price we have ever tracked on the App Store. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below for more details.

Created by the original Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest developers, Chrono Trigger for iOS is a time traveling masterpiece that has players taking on party members and turn-based battles from the forgotten past “to the end of time.” The mobile version has updated controls as well as as enhanced visuals and sound “to make your adventure even more fun and enjoyable to play.” Plus you’ll also find “the mysterious ‘Dimensional Vortex’ dungeon and the forgotten ‘Lost Sanctum’ dungeon” here.

But as we mentioned above, Chrono Trigger for iOS is joined by a slew of notable deals on classic Final Fantasy games today (the FFVII remake is also on sale for PS4 right now) and more.

iOS Universal: CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.): $5 (Reg. $10)

CHRONO TRIGGER is the timeless role-playing classic developed by the ‘Dream Team’ of DRAGON QUEST creator Yuji Horii, Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, and the creators of FINAL FANTASY. As the story unfolds, embark on a journey to different eras: the present, the middle ages, the future, prehistory, and ancient times! Whether you’re a first-time player or a longtime fan, this epic quest to save a planet’s future promises hours of enthralling adventure! To complete your journey, also included is the mysterious ‘Dimensional Vortex’ dungeon and the forgotten ‘Lost Sanctum’ dungeon. Meet the challenges presented to you and long-lost secrets may be revealed…

