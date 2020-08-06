Kershaw’s Folding 3.2-inch Pocket Knife hits the Amazon all-time low at $9.50

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Filter Folding Pocket Knife (1306BW) for $9.58 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $14 and up to $17 over the last several months, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Featuring a 3.2-inch black oxide washed stainless steel blade and handle, this is a great option for daily tasks or out in the woods. Features include a deep-carry pocket clip, SpeedSafe assisted opening for one-handed operation, a thumb stud, and a frame lock that “keeps the blade securely open during use.” Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers. More details below.

At just $9.50, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable folding pocket knife for less, never mind one with a particularly notable brand name like Kershaw. One of the more affordable options out there is the Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops, and it sells for $11.50+ right now at Amazon. However, the Tac-Force Tactical Spring Assisted Knife does land in the $7 range and makes for a solid alternative with nearly 11,000 positive reviews on Amazon. It doesn’t sport that black oxide washed look, but it will get the job done for less.

If it’s the multi-tools you’re after instead, our latest roundup features loads of options starting from just $5. After that, head over to our home and outdoor/sports deal hubs for even more.

More on Kershaw Filter Folding Pocket Knife:

Deep-carry pocket clip allows for discreet, comfortable carry when necessary

4Cr14 steel blade and matching stainless steel handle are coated with a black-oxide BlackWash finish for rugged good looks and extra corrosion resistance

Excellent gift for any knife lover, including mechanics, outdoor enthusiasts, construction workers, plumbers, welders and machinists

SpeedSafe assisted opening system allows simple, one-handed operation with thumbstud or flipper, while a frame lock keeps the blade securely open during use

