Kershaw’s Folding 3.2-inch Pocket Knife hits the Amazon all-time low at $9.50

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Filter Folding Pocket Knife (1306BW) for $9.58 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $14 and up to $17 over the last several months, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Featuring a 3.2-inch black oxide washed stainless steel blade and handle, this is a great option for daily tasks or out in the woods. Features include a deep-carry pocket clip, SpeedSafe assisted opening for one-handed operation, a thumb stud, and a frame lock that “keeps the blade securely open during use.” Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers. More details below.
At just $9.50, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable folding pocket knife for less, never mind one with a particularly notable brand name like Kershaw. One of the more affordable options out there is the Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops, and it sells for $11.50+ right now at Amazon. However, the Tac-Force Tactical Spring Assisted Knife does land in the $7 range and makes for a solid alternative with nearly 11,000 positive reviews on Amazon. It doesn’t sport that black oxide washed look, but it will get the job done for less.
If it’s the multi-tools you’re after instead, our latest roundup features loads of options starting from just $5. After that, head over to our home and outdoor/sports deal hubs for even more.
More on Kershaw Filter Folding Pocket Knife:
- Deep-carry pocket clip allows for discreet, comfortable carry when necessary
- 4Cr14 steel blade and matching stainless steel handle are coated with a black-oxide BlackWash finish for rugged good looks and extra corrosion resistance
- Excellent gift for any knife lover, including mechanics, outdoor enthusiasts, construction workers, plumbers, welders and machinists
- SpeedSafe assisted opening system allows simple, one-handed operation with thumbstud or flipper, while a frame lock keeps the blade securely open during use
