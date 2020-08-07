AncestryDNA’s Traits + Ethnicity DNA Test Kit now $69 at Amazon (Reg. $119)

Amazon is now offering the AncestryDNA + Traits: Genetic Ethnicity DNA Test Kit for $69 shipped. Regularly $119, today’s offer is matching the lowest price we have tracked since Black Friday 2019. You simply follow the included instructions, register on the site, and send in your saliva sample. Within 6- to 8-weeks your results will be in, with no additional lab fees. This kit is focused on your heritage and which areas of the world your ancestors come from to better fill out your family tree. Unlike some of the more affordable options out there, this kit also deals with personal traits and how your genes might have “influenced a range of appearance, sensory, and other personal characteristics.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re not interested in the traits side of things, you might be better off with the standard AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test. It comes in at $59 right now and carries stellar ratings from over 16,000 Amazon customers. Again, this one doesn’t provide any historical and genealogical data on your eye color and other personal traits, but it will still help to fill out your family tree like the kit above. This is also one of the most affordable kits we can find from any brand right now.

More on the AncestryDNA + Traits DNA Test Kit:

A FEW SIMPLE STEPS: Discover your DNA story with our easy-to-follow instructions. Simply activate your DNA kit online and return your saliva sample in the prepaid package to our state-of-the-art lab. In roughly six to eight weeks, your results will be ready online.

DNA + TRAITS: AncestryDNA + Traits lets you discover 25+ of your most interesting traits, allowing you to explore how your genes might have influenced a range of appearance, sensory, and other personal characteristics—like eye color, freckles, and more.

PRECISE ETHNICITY AND LIVING RELATIVES: A more precise ethnicity estimate with greater geographic detail and in-depth historical insights connects you to the places in the world where your story started—from unique regions to living relatives.

