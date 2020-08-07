We are now ready to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This week has been a particularly notable one in game and app deals. We still have fantastic offers live on loads of Final Fantasy games below as well as Chrono Trigger and the amazing Stardew Valley. Amazon is now offering a solid deal on Adobe Photoshop Elements for Mac, but for now it’s on to today’s new App Store price drops. Highlights include titles like Last Colossus, Dungeon Maker : Dark Lord, Pirates Outlaws, Color Wheel, Orderly – Simple to-do lists, and 3DPro Camera. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: 3DPro Camera: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PropFun Pro – magic camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 7 Minute TV Workout: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 4th Grade Reading Prep: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pirates Outlaws: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Color Wheel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Weird Type: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Maker : Dark Lord: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Week Calendar Widget Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Knots 3D: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Algebra Touch: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Story Reposter: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY II: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY V: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY VI: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS :WotL: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS II: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: InfoGraphic and Poster Creator: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Do.List: To Do List Organizer: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Copied: $6 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Color Folder Master: FREE (Reg. $5)

More on Last Colossus :

Last Colossus is an ACT/RPG game. You play as a commander who gains control of a giant robot after crash landing on a war-torn planet. Features – Simulation game combined with ACT and RPG elements. – Fight with your own giant robot! – Story spanning 9 chapters – 24 enemy types and 10 unique bosses to face – 3 endings depends on your choices.

