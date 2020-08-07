WD’s 12TB My Book Duo USB-C Hard Drive drops to Amazon low at $350 (Save $70)

Amazon is currently offering the WD 12TB My Book Duo Desktop RAID USB-C Hard Drive for $349.99 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. Saving you $70 from the going rate, today’s offer has dropped from $420 and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Featuring two NAS-specific Red hard drives, this desktop storage unit delivers USB-C connectivity for 360MB/s speeds and a total 12TB capacity. There’s also a built-in dual port USB 3.0 hub alongside RAID optimization for drive redundancy, making it perfect for Time Machine backups and the like. Over 4,000 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more details.

If 12TB of storage is a bit overkill for your needs, save even more with the 8TB model at $320. You’ll still bring the same redundant design and USB-C connectivity to your setup, but with a 33% smaller capacity than the featured deal. Or you could pocket additional savings with the 4TB model at $260.

Or you could take the route of a full-blown media server by locking in this discounted QNAP NAS at $300 instead. While it won’t come with any storage out of the box, it does have three hard drive bays and an additional three M.2 SSDs. Get all the details in our coverage from this morning.

WD 12TB My Book Duo features:

The WD My Book Duo 12TB USB 3.0 RAID Array features two 3.5″ drive bays that each sport a 6TB hard drive to provide a total capacity of 12TB for USB Type-C and USB Type-A systems. The two included hard drives are WD Red drives designed for high-performance and reliability.

